Gold price rises by Rs700 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs700 to Rs96,700 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal rose by Rs600 to Rs82,904.

Meanwhile, gold rebound in the international market owing to deteriorating U.S.-China relations. Spot gold was up at $1,724 per ounce, recovering from a two-week low of $1,693.22 touched in the previous session. Gold prices increased by $19 today.

Earlier on April 29, gold prices had increased by Rs500 to Rs96,000 per tola in the domestic market.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal had risen by Rs443 to Rs82,304.

Earlier in that month, per tola price of gold had surpassed the Rs100,000 mark for the first time in the country’s history. The price of the yellow metal had risen Rs700 to an all-time high of Rs100,400 per tola.

