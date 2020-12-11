Gold prices edge lower in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday registered a decline of Rs100 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

The per told gold price dropped by Rs100 to Rs110,350 in the local market, according to the rates shared by All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs84 to Rs94,610. Meanwhile, the gold price in the international market, decreased by $4 and was traded at $1,830 per ounce.

According to Reuters, gold prices were listless on Friday, with gains kept in check by a slight uptick in the dollar and caution setting in as investors grappled with a delay in a U.S. COVID-19 relief package.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,834.55 per ounce at 1047 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at 1,838.10.

ReadMore: Gold rates continue to drop in domestic market

Earlier on December 10, the price of gold had dropped by Rs700 per tola in the domestic market.

A tola of yellow metal had reached Rs110,200, according to rates shared by Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad.

Comments

comments