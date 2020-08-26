Gold prices down Rs500 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The gold prices on Wednesday declined by Rs500 per tola and was traded at Rs116000 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 428 and was traded at Rs99451, said All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold rates in the international market fell by $8 to $1,917 per ounce.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,918.59 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,924.60.

Silver dipped 0.2% to $26.38 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.1% to $917.20 and palladium fell 0.3% to $2,157.81 per ounce.

Read More: Gold price continues to rise, reaches Rs122,250 per tola

Earlier on August 19, the per-tola gold had dipped by Rs2,600 and was traded at 119,900 in the domestic market.

Likewise, the price of 10-gram gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 2,572 and was traded at Rs 102,794, All Pakistan Jewelers Association had said. Meanwhile, gold rates in the international market had fallen by $19 to $1,988 per ounce.

Comments

comments