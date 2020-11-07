KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decline of Rs700 in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 115,300, said Chairman All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs600 to Rs98,851, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

In the international market, yellow metal increased by $6 and was traded at $1,952 per ounce.

Yesterday, the per tola gold rate witnessed an increase of Rs1,350 per tola in the domestic market.

In the international market, yellow metal was increased by $39.

The price of gold started increasing internationally as countries across the world went into lockdowns in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It rose from $1,471 to reach an all-time high of $2,063 by August 6.

