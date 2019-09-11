Gold prices fall by Rs500 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs500 per tola in the local market and currently trading at Rs87500, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of gold reached at 87,500 after witnessing a decrease of Rs500 while the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs472 and currently trading at Rs75017.

Global gold rates, however, saw an $11 decrease today as the yellow metal was traded at $1494.

The gold prices on Saturday fell by Rs150 to Rs88,000 per tola in the local market on Saturday.

The rate of 10 grams gold was down Rs129 to Rs75,445.

On the other hand, the rupee rose by 2 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback depreciated by 2 paisa to stand at Rs156.30.

