Gold prices hit new peak of Rs83,500 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise on Tuesday as per tola price reached Rs83,500 after an increase of Rs750, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs643 and currently trading at Rs71,587.

The per tola gold price also increased by Rs1150 on Monday.

US Dollar registered another increase against the Pakistani Rupee in the Interbank and Open market trading.

The greenback rose to Rs 160.20 against the PKR increasing 34 paisa in overall value.

Yesterday the dollar in the interbank market was recorded at Rs 159. 86 against the PKR.

Earlier, the US dollar on July 12 witnessed a decrease of 20 paisas during trading in the open market.

