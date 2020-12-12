Gold prices rise by Rs600 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs600 to Rs110,950 in the domestic market on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal increased by Rs511 to Rs95,121, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

According to Reuters, gold rose on Friday en route to a second straight weekly gain as investors bet on an imminent U.S. COVID-19 relief package.

Spot gold advanced 0.5% to $1,843.54 per ounce at 11:31 a.m. EST (1631 GMT), having earlier dipped as much as 0.6%. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,847.40.

Earlier on December 11, the per tola gold price had registered a decline of Rs100 in the domestic market.

The per told gold price had been dropped by Rs100 to Rs110,350 in the local market, according to the rates shared by All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold had been dropped by Rs84 to Rs94,610. Meanwhile, the gold price in the international market had decreased by $4 and was traded at $1,830 per ounce.

