Gold prices go down in local market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Saturday witnessed a decrease of Rs200 to Rs114,250 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs171 to Rs97,934.

On Friday, the per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs500 to Rs114,450 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 to Rs98122.

