Gold rates remain unchanged in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the domestic market remained unchanged on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs113,600 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs97,393.

According to Reuters, gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as the prospect of increased fiscal aid pushed the dollar to its lowest in more than two years, although global COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and increased risk appetite limited bullion’s gains.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,885.79 per ounce by 11:57 a.m. EST (1657 GMT). U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,890.40.

Earlier on December 28, gold prices had continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs113,450 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs85 to Rs97,265 that day.

