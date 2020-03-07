Gold rates down Rs900 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market registered a decrease of Rs900 per tola on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, per tola price of yellow metal fell to Rs94,800 while 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs771 to Rs81,275.

Yesterday, per tola price of gold had reached Rs95,700 after a Rs1500 increase. Similarly, the bullion price of 10 grams rose by Rs1287 to Rs82,047.

In the global market, gold rose on track to post its biggest weekly gain since late October 2011, over fears that the global coronavirus outbreak could deal a hard blow to the world economy.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,674.20 per ounce by 0813 GMT, having risen more than 2% in the previous session.

