Gold rates edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs180 to Rs92,580 per tola on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also registered an increase of Rs175 and traded at Rs79,372, said a representative of Karachi Jewellers Association.

Meanwhile, gold climbed in the global market registering an increase of 07 US dollars per ounce and traded at 1617 dollars.

Read More: Gold rates see massive surge in local markets, continue ascension

Earlier on February 19, gold prices had increased by Rs1170 to Rs92,400 per tola taking a massive leap and continuing its ascension in the local market.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw an increase of Rs1003 and traded at Rs79,218.

Meanwhile, gold had climbed to a sizeable high in the global market registering an increase of 22 US dollars, stabilizing at 1610 dollars.

