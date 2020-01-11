Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lucky-draw to determine government jobs in Pakistan Railways

Pakistan Railways, Lucky draw

SUKKUR: First time in history, the government of Pakistan will allot government jobs to eligible candidates through lucky draws, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Railways, Sukkur division is allotting jobs to grade 1 till grade 5 candidates through lucky draws, the date for the draw has been decided, the draw will be held on January 17 and 18.

Read More: Court lifts stay order on appointments in Pakistan Railways

Vacancies for lamp man and rest house security guards job will also be decided through a lucky draw.

Gardeners, masons, and porters, etc will also get their jobs after picking a chit from a box.

Read More: Reforms afoot to make Railways profitable organization: Sheikh Rasheed

Eligibility for candidates was decided through a sprint, the guy who came first would get the first draw.

700 jobs are to be decided through the lucky draw, people from all the provinces of Pakistan will participate in the festivity.

