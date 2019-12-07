Reforms afoot to make Railways profitable organization: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad says reforms are being made in Pakistan Railways to make it a vibrant and profitable organization.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi on Saturday, he said more job opportunities will be created in Pakistan Railways in the coming months.

Read More: China-Pakistan to jointly build a ‘Railway University’: Sheikh Rasheed

Replying to a question, the Minister said government will complete its constitutional term.

Appreciating the role of media, he said Pakistani media outlets are dispensing their responsibilities objectively and responsibly.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on December 7 announced a 10 per cent reduction in fares of freight trains.

Read More: Int’l institutions admitted betterment in Pakistan’s economy: Sheikh Rasheed

Addressing a news conference, he said the fares of freight trains are being cut by 10 per cent from midnight tonight.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to turn the Railways into a profitable institution by completely overcoming its deficit within three years. He said that Pakistan is the only country in the world where passenger trains are generating profit.

Comments

comments