China-Pakistan to jointly build a ‘Railway University’: Sheikh Rasheed

Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi today (Monday) Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed said that a Railway University will be established in cooperation with China in Pakistan.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi today, he said this project will significantly reduce the travel time for passengers.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that the Railways infrastructure will be upgraded under the ML-1 project at a fast pace.

He said land for the university will be provided by the Railways which will be constructed with the investment of China, along with an IT University which will be established in Rawalpindi.

The minister reiterated that PTI government will complete its five years term and not budge or cave in due to the pressure being exerted by external forces.

Earlier on November 16, Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed, expressed his thoughts that the ongoing developments are going in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, in his latest statement, said it is not a new story to tell the exact time of [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

Pointing aims at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Rasheed added Azadi March was the first-ever sit-in lodged by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s followers which failed to get public attention. He predicted that JUI-F will witness fall of seats in the next election as Fazl’s politics have ended.

