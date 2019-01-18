Government wants to see media industry flourishing: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Terming the independent media as an important pillar of the state, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said, the incumbent government wanted to see the industry flourishing, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers’ Editors, the minister urged the CPNE to look into ongoing crisis in the field of media.

“Government stands with the media and supporting it in every possible manner it can,” he continued.

Commenting on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chaudhry said support of the mega projects under umbrella of the CPEC is need of the hour.

“Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is also investing in Pakistan in near future, which can help Pakistan to come out of the present ‘crunch’ economic condition,” he added.

The minister said as a Pakistan, it is our responsibility to make sure transfer of dollars from the homeland, “We are taking such steps to put economy back on the truck,” he maintained.

Shedding light on the 18th amendment, the minister said resources have been handed over to the province according to the spirit of the amendment.

“How can federation take responsibility of the provinces now,” he questioned.

Earlier today, President Dr Arif Alvi termed media as the fourth pillar of the state and said it is playing an important role in the strengthening democratic culture and values.

