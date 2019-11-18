Government, military on same page, says DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday reiterated that the Pakistan Army and the government were on the same page on all issues, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY in its current affairs show, ‘Off The Record’, Asif Ghafoor said that it was the Army’s constitutional responsibility to support the democratic government.

Dispelling talks about differences between the government and the military as rumors, the DG ISPR said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa were on the same page. He maintained that both the leaders were in contact with each other and there was no differences between them over the state’s affairs.

The military spokesperson further said that their close contact was essential for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Earlier on November 1, responding to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent speech during Azadi March, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the army remained impartial in such circumstances and was not loyal to any political party but the state of Pakistan.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the military’s spokesperson said, “Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and always supports democratic governments in the country.” He, however, had added that no one would be allowed to destabilize the country or create a law and order crisis.

