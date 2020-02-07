Sindh governor briefs PM Imran on talks with MQM-P  

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Imran Ismail shared details of his recent talks with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of PTI’s allies in the federal government.

Both the leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to woo MQM-P, said sources.

Matters pertaining to the transfer of IG Sindh, development projects, current political situation and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on February 6, yet another round of talks between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its disgruntled ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) had come to an end with the two sides seeming to be in agreement on the resolution of civic issues troubling the port city.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar had regretted the metropolis had been ignored for years.

Stressing that the city has an important role in the country’s economic growth, he had said it was entitled to uplift schemes.

The federal minister had rejected the impression of confusion surrounding talks between the government and its ally saying the two parties, which he had said, held the mandate of the city want resolution of the issues confronting its denizens.

