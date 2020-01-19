Sindh governor urges businessmen to exploit investment opportunities in country

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday urged the businessmen community to exploit enormous opportunities for investment in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ‘First International Memon Leadership Conference’ in Karachi, Imran Ismail said that the government is committed to provide every possible facility to the business community.

He said that there are vast opportunities for investment in trade and tourism sectors in the country. The governor said that Memon community has been always at the forefront of any welfare work and also playing an active role in economic, trade and business activities in the country.

Last year on November 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of government economic team and had directed them to remove hurdles faced by the business community.

The meeting was attended by Minister on Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor Dr Ishrat Hussain, Investment Board Chairman Syed Zubair Gilani, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, secretaries of the relevant ministries and other senior officials.

The meeting had discussed in detail issues pertaining to tax refund to business community and expanding government cooperation towards construction sector.

