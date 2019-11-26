PM Imran directs economic team to resolve business community issues   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of government economic team and directed them to remove hurdles faced by the business community, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting was attended by Minister on Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor Dr Ishrat Hussain, Investment Board Chairman Syed Zubair Gilani, Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, secretaries of the relevant ministries and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed in detail issues pertaining to tax refund to business community and expanding government cooperation towards construction sector.

On a briefing from the finance advisor over payments made to traders in tax refund, the premier asked him to expedite the process to further facilitate the community.

The prime minister was of the view that increase in exports was key to improving economic situation of the country.

“Complaints were received from certain business quarters,” he said and directed the authorities to facilitate the community in adopting new systems.

The Naya Pakistan Housing project Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali briefed the meeting and announced that soon first phase of the project would be launched comprising 15000 housing units.

“The construction under the project will begin in three provinces by the end of this year,” he said.

Briefing the meeting over Food Bank programme initiative, Shaukat Tareen said that excess food from hotels and marriage halls would be supplied to needy people.

“The project will be launched initially from Lahore and 100 restaurants have partnered with the government in it,” he said. “20,000 people will be benefited from it in first three months.”

The prime minister applauded the project and said that it collaborates with the vision of the incumbent government. “The government will ensure full cooperation in it,” he assured.

