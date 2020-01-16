Governor Punjab terms appointing varsities’ VCs on merit most difficult job

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that the most difficult job after taking charge as governor was to appoint vice-chancellors in the varsities on merit, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whenever an incompetent person is appointed on the post, it ruins the future of our children,” he said while addressing at the convocation ceremony of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The governor Punjab said that he has asked the vice-chancellors to give admissions to poor children on scholarships.

“I will personally give a cash reward of Rs100,000 for a student acquiring gold medal,” he announced.

In December 2018, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said government focusing on all sectors, especially health and education for the provision of maximum facilities to the people.

Talking to the journalists, here in Lahore today, he said issues cannot be resolved with ‘twinkling of an eye’, the incumbent government’s policies will start benefiting masses in the next six months’ time.

Responding to the critics, the governor said, PTI government has just completed 100 days, those who ruled 30 years were unable to present their performance.

Apprising about the government’s steps of tracking down illegal money of Pakistanis from abroad, the governor said, a task force has been established to track down such overseas properties and assets of Pakistanis that have been made with illegal means.

“Government will fulfill its promise of rooting out the menace of corruption from the country,” the governor continued.

