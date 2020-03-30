Governor Punjab asks wealthy of Pakistan to come forth to help needy

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said that the coronavirus was not just Pakistan’s problem, its a global pandemic that the world is having to deal with, ARY News reported.

The governor said that the coronavirus was out of control and did not discriminate on the basis of caste, color, creed or borders.

Sarwar emphasised that now is not the time to play politics rather its time to come together and fight the menace with unity among the ranks.

Governor Punjab reiterated the appeal to people of Pakistan imploring them to stay indoors till a semblance of control on the virus is acheived.

Chaudhry Sarwar also said that in current times getting ration to the needy is the government’s topmost priority.

Governor also requested the wealthy of the country to step forth and help out in whatever way to take care of the poor during these extremely tough circumstances.

