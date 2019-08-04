Governor Punjab, CM Buzdar discuss political situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and other political issues came under discussion.

“People of Pakistan are with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and have rejected the opposition,” said Punjab governor.

He lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of people. Punjab governor assured to fulfil the promise of ‘New Pakistan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned state terrorism by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir and expressed grief on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris.

According to a statement issued from his office, Buzdar said the atrocities by the Indian army were highly condemnable and added that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris with state terrorism rather it had grown with more strength.

