LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday congratulated Pakistani-origin British nationals for winning yesterday-concluded United Kingdom (UK) polls that saw Conservatives taking a lead, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that it was his dream that more and more Muslims would become part of the British legislature and was delighted over win of 15 Pakistan-origin British nationals who made it to the House of Commons in recent polls.

The governor expressed his desire to play a role of bridge between the two countries in improving ties. “Britain and Pakistan have historic relationship,” he said adding that they want improvement in trade, diplomatic relations and cultural exchange with the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that fifteen British citizens of Pakistani origin have been declared victorious on their seats in the contest of general election of the United Kingdom (UK).

After the emergence of results of UK general elections, most of the British Pakistanis won their electoral contests from Labour Party followed by the number of winning candidates of Pakistani origin belonging to the Conservative Party.

Read More: Brexit relief for UK economy might not last long

Among Labour Party candidates, Naz Shah won the general election from Bradford, Khalid Mehmood from Birmingham, Yasmin Qureshi from South Bolton, Afzal Khan from Manchester’s Gorton, Tahir Ali from Birmingham’s Hall Green, Muhammad Yaseen from Bedfordshire, Imran Hussain from Bradford East, Zarah Sultana from Coventry South, Shabana Mahmood from Birmingham Ladywood once again and Rozina Ali from Tooting.

Among candidates belong to the Conservative Party, Nusrat Ghani from Wealden, Imran Ahmed from Bedfordshire, Sajid Javid from Bromsgrove, Rehman Chishti from Gillingham and Saqib Bhatti from Meriden.

Comments

comments