Sindh governor refutes reports of appointing Mahar as IGP

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday denied reports of appointing Mushtaq Mahar as inspector general of police (IGP) in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, Imran Ismail clarified that the federal government has not finalized any name for the coveted post of the IGP.

Earlier in the day, sources had claimed that after weeks of wrangling between the federal and provincial governments over the appointment of a new police chief in Sindh, the former had finally agreed on the name of Mushtaq Mahar for the coveted post of inspector general of police (IGP).

The sources had relayed the federal government had agreed to appoint as new IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post.

A notification to this effect will likely be issued in 48 hours, they had added. The sources had said the Centre had conveyed its decision to the provincial government.

