ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir in a statement on Friday emphasised on the need for enhancing the country’s exports, ARY News reported.

The governor opined that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate of the country was faced with a decline and needed improvement.

Governor State bank continued that inactive loans for the country made 8 percent of the total loans on Pakistan.

Talking about the country’s dealings with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Reza Baqir said that the State Bank was working for hand in gloves with various other banks of Pakistan, he also revealed that most of the conditions put forth by the global financial watchdog have been fulfilled.

Reza Baqir urged the business and trade sectors to step up and increase their capacity and capability, he also said that he was cognizant of the difficulties being faced by the public when trying to open bank accounts and underscored the need for solutions to the dilemma.

