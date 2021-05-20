ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir Baqir on Thursday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the country’s overall economic conditions and Roshan Digital Accounts scheme. Governor State Bank Reza Baqir apprised the Prime Minister that overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia are using the Digital Accounts and there has been an increase in the number of users after his recent [PM] visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan said that with the increase in the number of accounts holders in the Roshan Digital Accounts scheme, the foreign exchange reserves of the country are witnessing a sharp increase.

Read more: PM Imran Khan launches Roshan Digital Account project for Pakistani diaspora

According to the PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, since the launch of the Roshan Digital Account Scheme by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the 10th Sep, 2020, more than 120,000 accounts have been opened and more than USD 1 billion worth of foreign remittances have been brought in these accounts.

