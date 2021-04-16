Governor asks Sindh CM to take action against miscreants

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which he urged the provincial government to maintain law and order situation besides ensuring action against the miscreants, ARY News reported on Friday.

In its letter, Imran Ismail said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide safe and peaceful environment to its citizens.

He said that the Centre has adopted a clear stance to maintain the supremacy of law. Ismail added that miscreants are organising demonstrations and sit-ins in major cities for a few days and law enforces are facing challenges in maintaining law and order situation.

Read: TLP placed on NACTA’s list of banned organizations

The governor asked Sindh chief minister to ensure taking legal action against the mischievous elements besides taking necessary steps to end disruption in traffic.

Regarding coronavirus, he said that the third wave of the pandemic has badly affected the nationals across Pakistan. The Centre and provincial government are working efficiently to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is low in Sindh and more steps needed to maintain the situation besides making further efforts to improve it. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is formulating a comprehensive strategy with the coordination of all provinces to stop the spread of the virus.

