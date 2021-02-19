KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the registration of a terrorism case against Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the governor Sindh also informed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding how a snake was recovered from the prison cell of the opposition leader.

Imran Ismail said that the IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam was acting in a biased manner against the imprisoned PTI leader and was working at the behest of the Sindh government.

Besides this, the provincial lawmakers of the PTI also met DIG operations Imran Yaqoob and expressed their concern over the presence of a snake inside Haleem Adil Shaikh’s cell.

“How a snake could enter a prison cell in the SIU centre,” they asked and blamed that Haleem Adil Shaikh was being politically victimized.

They demanded of the DIG to launch a probe into the matter and take action against those found guilty of negligence.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, to jail on judicial remand till February 25.

Read More: PS-88 by-polls: Haleem Adil Shaikh nabbed for disobeying ECP orders

The ATC heard a case related to aerial firing and creating a disturbance in by-elections in Karachi’s PS-88 constituency on February 16.

Haleem Adil Sheikh and other accused have been produced before the court by jail officials today.

On February 16, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has been arrested by police for violating the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the voting process during PS-88 by-polls.

Comments

comments