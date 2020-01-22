Governor Sindh visits inferno afflicted Teen Hatti area of Karachi

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the Teen Hatti area of the metropolis on Wednesday which was the sight of a blazing inferno yesterday resulting in residents being burned and infrastructure destruction, ARY News reported.

The governor expressed great grief on the development and directed concerned authorities to ensure that those now relegated to homelessness are looked after and provided for.

At least 100 makeshift tent homes were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi on Tuesday night.

The huge blaze broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 tent homes.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police reached the spot and brought the fire under control after strenuous efforts of two hours.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf politician Aamir Liaquat also accompanied the governor where he questioned the reason for the blaze, claiming that an oil lamp could not have been capable of such destruction.

