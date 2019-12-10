Govt committed to achieve sustainable development goals: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the government is committed to achieve sustainable development goals.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with silver Jubilee celebrations of COMSATS in Islamabad, President Alvi said destruction of environment and climate related issues present an alarming picture of planet earth.

He has emphasized the importance of setting the correct course in order to cope with the challenges of modern times, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said that there is ample evidence of biodegradation and indiscriminate destruction of many plant and animal species. Arif Alvi said carbon load is very destructive for the human race. He said oxygen depletion in the oceans as pointed out by some research publications is a source of concern.

He emphasized the need to develop such an education system that is commensurate with the real needs of the country.

The President called for joint cooperation among the members’ states of COMSATS to cope with the challenges faced by them.

Read More: Pakistan to meet development goals by continuation of democracy: FM Qureshi

Earlier on June 25, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan would meet the sustainable development goals by continuation of democracy in the country.

Addressing Pakistani community in Brussels, FM Qureshi had said that the current government focused on ease of doing business and taking measures to promote economic activities in the country.

Ease of visa regime and promotion of tourism were the top priorities of the current government, the foreign minister had added.

Comments

comments