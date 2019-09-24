Govt to announce compensation for quake victims: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grief over the loss of precious lives and damage to properties during the deadly tremor in parts of country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that the government will announce a compensatory package for the quake affectees after receiving complete details, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Firdous said that PM Imran Khan also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in the country.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said that PM Imran was fighting Kashmir’s case effectively at every international forum. She said that they would expose the real face of India before the world.

Dr. Firdous urged the international community and human rights organizations to play their due role to stop atrocities and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, President Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan had expressed deep sorrow and concern over the earthquake that had hit various areas of Pakistan.

In an official statement on the matter, President AJK, had said that the government will ensure that the best facilities were provided to those affected by the natural calamity.

