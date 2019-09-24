MIRPUR: President Azad Kashmir, Masood Khan expressing deep sorrow and concern over the earthquake that hit various areas of Pakistan today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an official statement on the matter, President AJK, said that the government will ensure that the best facilities are provided to those affected by the natural calamity.

He also urged the local community and residents of adjacent vicinities to come forth and help their brothers and sister in need.

“We are in constant communication with the teams involved in rescue and relief efforts on-ground, the total damage incurred due to the earthquake is still being assessed,” said Khan.

The president expressed firm resolve to help and aid those affected in the unfortunate event.

He also requested the people of Kashmir to exercise patience, restraint and bravery to deal with the natural disaster.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir departed for Mirpur from Lahore after tragedy struck, earlier in the day.

PM AJK will preside over rescue and relief efforts in the region.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to all healthcare facilities in the region to speed up the rate of rescue and relief efforts.

