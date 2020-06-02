Govt approves first-ever Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the declaration of Ministry of Industries and Production, the mobile device manufacturing policy has been approved by the federal cabinet which was prepared with the consultations of concerned stakeholders and Engineering Development Board.

The Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, congratulated its team, commerce and planning ministries, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others concerned departments over the approval of the policy.

The legislation will help the authorities to stop the mobile phone smuggling in the country besides creating opportunities for the local engineers and localisation of mobile phone parts.

Earlier on May 8, the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication had submitted a summary to the cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), proposing major incentives for manufacturing of smartphones in the country.

The summary had been forwarded to the ECC on the directions of Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque.

Aminul Haque had said that manufacturing of smartphones in the country and its availability at affordable prices were his top priorities. He had maintained that the manufacturing of smartphones in the country would also create job opportunities for the local people.

Last year on October 8, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that the government was committed to develop and promote mobile devices manufacturing industry of Pakistan as part of electronic products manufacturing initiative.

Chairing a meeting on Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production, Razak Dawood had said that the policy will attract new investment, generate employment and make Pakistan global player for electronics manufacturing.

