Govt to bring reforms in all institutions: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the former rulers over their alleged corruption, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that corrupt practices during previous governments have deteriorated the performance of state-run institutions, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that the government is fully committed to bring reforms in all the institutions, adding that opposition’s diatribe in this regard will not distract the government from its agenda.

He said that over Rs4 trillion had been spent on the government expenditure during the past 10 years. He accused the former governments for promoting corruption.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said, “Due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, we have handled the coronavirus pandemic effectively and now flattening of curve is being observed in the cases.

Replying to another question about the economy, the minister said that IMF has appreciated their initiatives, adding that the nation will hear good news soon.

Read More: PM Imran directs to expedite reforms in petroleum sector

Earlier on June 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to expedite the process of reforms in the petroleum sector.

He had issued directives to Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, who had called on him in Islamabad.

The prime minister Imran Khan had directed the minister to take every necessary step for bringing improvement in the petroleum sector and providing relief to the masses.

Comments

comments