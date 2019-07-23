Govt not considering any change in seminaries’ syllabus: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Tuesday clarified that the government was not considering any change in seminaries syllabus, ARY News reported.

Talking to Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Mawlana Tahir Ashrafi, who called on him in Islamabad, Ijaz Ahmed Shah said that all such rumors regarding change in seminaries syllabus were baseless.

He said that resolution of seminaries and mosques’ issues was the top priority of the incumbent government and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state.

On the occasion, the interior minister underscored the need for joint efforts to eliminate extremism from the country. He urged the religious scholars to expose the elements involved in spreading religious hatred, extremism and violence.

Read More: Govt to register seminaries across country: Shafqat Mahmood

Earlier on July 18, the federal government had declared registration of religious seminaries mandatory.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said that the religious seminaries across the country would be registered and had warned that unregistered madressahs would be shut down.

The minister had further said that government would set up directorates and regional offices across the country to assist and train the administration of seminaries. He had said that the government would also provide financial assistance to the religious seminaries.

