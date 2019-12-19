Govt committed to provide better healthcare facilities to patients: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that the government is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to patients at the public sector hospitals across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new OPD block at the Federal General Hospital, Zafar Mirza said, “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, major reforms are being implemented in the health sector and health facilities are being upgraded to provide better facilities to the patients.”

In a statement, he said that they are striving to provide universal health coverage and primary health-care being strengthened in this context.

The special assistant said, “I am delighted to inaugurate new OPD of Federal General Hospital.”

The new building has 19 rooms where Gynae, pediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, surgery, orthopedic and other services are being provided, read the statement.

The patients will be provided quality facilities at the new OPD, said Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Sehat Insaf Cards have been provided to 5 Million families across Pakistan, he said and added that the facility will be extended to 10 Million families by the end of next year.

