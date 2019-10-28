Provision of healthcare facilities to masses top priority: PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to masses was among the top priorities of the government, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in connection with healthcare facilities in Punjab, PM Imran Khan directed to take necessary measures on war footing so as to ensure provision of medical facilities to every citizen regardless to class differences.

Speaking on the accession, PM Imran lashed out at the former rulers over neglecting vulnerable segments of the society.

The meeting was apprised about the measures taken by the provincial government to improve health sector. PM Imran was also briefed about health card scheme in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja and others.

Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on the provision of healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to the provincial capital, had emphasized on bringing improvement in the healthcare system.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yssmin Rashid, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, the chief secretary Punjab and other senior officials.

