Govt committed to make environment plastic-free: Malik Amin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that government was committed to making environment plastic-free, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, he said we have received positive response from public on ban of plastic bags.

The advisor ruled out that the Climate Change Ministry is a partner of any polythene bags company and the matter of promoting any such company is under investigation.

He said no compromise will be made on transparency and merit policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier this week, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul vowed to fully enforce the ban slapped on use of plastic shopping bags in the federal capital.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said the ban will be implemented with the cooperation of the people including the civil society and the food chains, reported Radio Pakistan.

Zartaj Gul regretted the incident that took place yesterday with a food chain of the federal capital.

She said Islamabad administration and the officials of the ministry of climate change were not acting on personal capacity but they have been fully authorized to ensure implementation of the ban on plastic bags.

