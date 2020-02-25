LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday rejected the request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in the bail plea, ARY News reported.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while addressing a press conference here in Lahore along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid has announced not to accept Nawaz’s plea for extension in bail.

Basharat said that Nawaz has been given 16 weeks to seek treatment in London, yet he was never admitted in a hospital.

Earlier in the day, the committee formed for suggestions over ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports in connection with extension in his bail plea has recommended not to extend the bail of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the committee in its report, sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has recommended against extension in the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

The report has been made collectively by the Punjab home department and medical board.

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan in a meeting held between PML-N representatives and govt committee had sought two-week time for the medical procedure of Nawaz Sharif at London hospital.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan on Monday dismissed reports that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader is undergoing a medical procedure at a London hospital.

“Former PM NawazSharif is NOT undergoing any medical procedure/surgery TODAY as reported in the media widely,” he tweeted.

“He’s due for a planned Cardiac Catheterization / Coronary Intervention which is being scheduled & will be conveyed accordingly. Thanks for good wishes & prayers please.”

Earlier, on Feb 21, a Punjab government committee had forwarded the latest medical reports of Nawaz Sharif to a medical board to make its recommendations on whether or not the PML-N supreme leader be given permission to extend his stay in London.

Read More: ‘Mystery Man’ meets Nawaz Sharif at his London residence

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, who presided over a third meeting of the committee, asked the medical panel to put forth its recommendations within three days’ time.

On January 03, an accountability court in Lahore granted an exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case after it was informed that he is unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The accountability judge approved the exemption plea of the PML-N supreme leader until Jan 17 on the basis of his medical reports.

