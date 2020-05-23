Govt announces Rs1 million compensation for victims of PIA plane crash

KARACHI: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs1 million for the families of those who were killed in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the minister said families of those who were killed would receive Rs1 million each while the two injured would be given Rs500,000 each.

He said the government will bear all the expenses for the repair and restoration of the damaged houses.

While expressing grief over the tragic incident, Khan said that the government’s first priority was to hand over the bodies of the victims to their families after identification.

Earlier in the day, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that 97 bodies have been recovered from the debris until now.

Updating about the current situation of the relief and rescue operation via his official Twitter handle, DG ISPR said the two survivors of the crash are under treatment in the hospital.

25 houses that were damaged in the plane crash have been cleared and the affectees have been shifted to another location, Pakistan army’s spokesperson said.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Comments

comments