Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Dr Firdous    

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government will complete its five-year constitutional tenure, ARY News reported.

Taking jib at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Dr Firdous said, “The government was moving forward in the light of Fazlur Rehman’s speeches in the parliament when he used to say that the parliament should complete its constitution term.”

She said,” The parliament cannot be fake until Fazl’s son and his party leaders are sitting in it.”

نئے انتخابات ضرور کرائے جائیں گے لیکن پانچ سال کی آئینی مدت کی تکمیل کے بعد۔ہم مولانا کی گزشتہ پارلیمان کی تقریروں کی روشنی میں آگے بڑھ رہے ہیں جب وہ کہا کرتے تھے کہ پارلیمان کو اپنی آئینی مدت پوری کرنی چاہیے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 30, 2019

Read More: PTI government to complete tenure, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on October 5, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its 5-year term.

Firdous Ashiq Awan had said JUI (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will fail in his designs of creating instability and chaos in the country. “The people will not turn up for the march and the students of seminaries will also disappoint him.”

She had said the people are fully aware of the tactics and religious card used by the JUI-F chief to reach the treasury benches.

Comments

comments