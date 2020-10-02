Govt ‘conditionally’ allows opposition to protest: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to give ‘conditional permission’ to the opposition parties for their announced schedule of protest, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that opposition parties would be bound to protest within the boundaries of law of the land and would not be allowed to defame state institutions including Pakistan Army.

The provincial government would welcome the protest of opposition parties under the boundaries of the law, sources said and added that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday had announced to hold phase-wise protests against the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from October 3.

In the first phase, the demonstration would be carried out in Lahore while protests would also be staged in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and other cities of Punjab in the second round.

Party workers and leaders had also been given responsibilities in this regard.

