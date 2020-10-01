Maryam Nawaz to address public gathering in Gujranwala on October 16

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz will address a public gathering in Gujranwala on October 16, said party leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday, ARY News reported.

In his media talk, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has decided to protest across Punjab over the arrest of party president Shehbaz Sharif. “Preparations for a big public gathering in Punjab are underway.”

Replying to a query, he said that party stalwarts are not afraid of being arrested and vowed to implement decisions taken in the APC.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government can arrest Maryam Nawaz.

On September 29, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- a multiparty alliance of the opposition parties- will hold its first public gathering in Quetta on October 11.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif handed over to NAB on 14-day physical remand

An emergency meeting of the PDM was convened, earlier this week, after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after rejection of his bail plea a day before.

Divulging details of the PDM meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that they discussed the steps needed for restoration of democracy in the country and issues faced by masses besides appointing PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal as the head of the steering committee of the alliance.

