Shehbaz Sharif believes in reconciliatory politics: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that Shehbaz Sharif was punished for staying loyal to his brother, Nawaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported.

“Even his family is being targeted with wife and daughters declared absconders and son, Hamza Shehbaz put behind bars,” she said while addressing a presser after the arrest of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and added that even such tactics could not break his loyalty towards his brother as he openly announced to stand alongside Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the PML-N president had openly said that Nawaz Sharif’s remarks were within the constitutional and legal limits.

“Not a single penny of corruption is proved against Shehbaz Sharif, whose family is involved in business activities since 1930,” the PML-N leader said adding that even top courts had termed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a tool of political engineering in the country.

She said that the younger Sharif had personal opinion that reconciliatory politics is a better option, however, when Nawaz Sharif decides on anything, he is the one who accepts it at first.

“Shehbaz Sharif is and will remain our leader,” she said but added that PML-N is not restricted to Punjab province only as it has also roots in other parts of the country.

She announced that arrests of the PML-N president or Maryam Nawaz will now not hinder movement against the incumbent government, that has defamed the state institutions more than anyone else.

Maryam Nawaz further said that nobody wants Nawaz Sharif to return before completing his treatment. “Although he is ill but his passion to serve the nation is still the same as before,” she said adding Nawaz Sharif would come back and lead the nation with full force.

She further termed meetings of Zubair Umar with the military leadership as his personal affair. She also denied knowing details of the incident involving PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry and another female party lawmaker and termed it their personal matter.

