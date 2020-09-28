Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N after Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest: sources

ISLAMABAD: Following the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to lead the party, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

In this context, guidelines have been issued by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London to form an advisory board in the party for the future course of action.

Well-informed sources said that Maryam Nawaz will lead the party in absence of Shehbaz Sharif and will also address the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gatherings.

It was further learnt that recommendation to hold a first public gathering of PDM in Quetta has been made.

Read more: Opposition leaders criticise arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have strongly condemned the arrest of the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly and termed it as an attempt to dent APC’s decisions.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

