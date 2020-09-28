Opposition leaders condemn arrest of Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have strongly condemned the arrest of the Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly and termed it as an attempt to dent APC’s decisions.

Reacting on the party president’s arrest, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to prove corruption charges against Shehbaz Sharif despite the passage of two years. He was arrested on an unknown plea, she added.

Linking the arrest with the local bodies and Gilgit Baltistan polls, she said that Shehbaz has been arrested when the local bodies and GB elections are just around the corner. Marriyum said that PML-N will defend the projects made by Shehbaz.

“We cannot be frightened by arrests”, the PML-N spokesperson said and vowed to fight the situation.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari denouncing the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif by Pakistan’s supreme graft buster body demanded his immediate release.

In his reax, Bilawal further added that the movement of opposition cannot be halted even by arresting opposition leaders.

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

A team of the national graft buster arrested him from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after it dismissed his plea for extension in his interim bail in the case. He was escorted to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

