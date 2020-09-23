NAB prepares money-laundering reference against Shehbaz Sharif: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared another reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, exposing the procedures adopted by the Sharif family to launder money from Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the reference against Shehbaz Sharif is one of the longest prepared by NAB authorities and comprised of 58 volumes spanning over 500,000 pages.

The volumes carried details regarding Salman Shehbaz and money-laundering network, they said.

The sources further claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had Benami assets worth around Rs 7 billion. “His assets included benami companies, shares and cash amount in bank accounts,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that efforts were underway to imprison him but these steps would not stop him from raising voice against injustices in the country.

“Nawaz Sharif and I stand alongside Pakistan and will continue to play our role in bringing the country on track again,” he said while addressing a presser.

Read More: Money laundering case: LHC hears bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif today

He said that not a single rupee corruption is proved against them in Punjab and Islamabad and challenged that nation should not forgive him even after his death if proved otherwise. “Hang me with a pole if a single rupee corruption is proved against me,” he said.

“Even mothers and daughters are not spared from the court proceedings in the guise of accountability,” he said and added that he would not bow down and even after his arrests, his associates would continue to expose the injustice of the government.

