Money laundering case: LHC hears bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will conduct the hearing of the interim bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case today, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier extended the interim bail of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, till today. The court has summoned lawyers of the parties in the case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem will hear the bail plea of the opposition leader. Shehbaz Sharif is expected to appear before the court.

Earlier on September 16, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had extended interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case until September 21.

Read: Shehbaz Sharif, daughter appear before NAB court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

During the hearing, the bench had been informed that Shehbaz’s lawyers are busy attending a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council, due to which they can’t appear before the court. It was requested to adjourn the case for at least three weeks.

Turning their request for three-week-long adjournment, the court had put off the hearing until September 21.

On Aug 17, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Comments

comments