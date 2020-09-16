LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case until September 21.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the bail plea of the PML-N president.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif, daughter appear before NAB court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

During the hearing, the bench was informed that Shehbaz’s lawyers are busy attending a meeting of the Pakistan Bar Council, due to which they can’t appear before the court. It was requested to adjourn the case for at least three weeks.

Turning their request for three-week long adjournment, the court put off the hearing until September 21.

Read More: NAB’s special prosecution team to pursue graft case against Shehbaz, family

On Aug 17, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Comments

comments