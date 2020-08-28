NAB’s special prosecution team to pursue graft case against Shehbaz, family

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a special prosecution team to pursue the money laundering reference against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The bureau’s special prosecutor Barrister Usman G Rashid will head the two-member team that also comprises prosecutor Asim Mamtaz as its member. The team will appear in the reference filed by the national graft buster against the PML-N president and members of his family, including Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

On Aug 17, the bureau filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Hearing the case the other day, an accountability court issued arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz and Shehbaz’s son-in-law Haroon Yousuf Aziz. It also issued summons to his wife Nusrat Shehbaz and daughters, Rabia and Javeria.

Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case as the PML-N president and Hamza appeared before the court.

